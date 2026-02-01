Ben Shephard's grown-up sons tower over him as he faces 'imminent' empty nest

This Morning star Ben Shephard's sons are already towering over him and his wife. The television presenter, 51, likes to share the occasional rare family photo with his boys to social media - and his latest update has shown just how much they've grown up.

As the first month of 2026 has officially wrapped up, the presenter shared a roundup of photos taken from 'Dry January', joking it had felt "like an age and very very dry". Despite the month dragging on, Ben said there had been "some magic moments from the end of the last to the start of the new".

In one photo towards the end of the carousel post, Ben and his wife of more than two decades Annie posed next to their two sons, Sam, 21, and Jack, 19, as they enjoyed a family night out. The two boys looked to have already overtaken their parents vertically as they stood well above them. "The boys are so grown up now," one person remarked in replies, while others commented on his "beautiful family".

© Instagram/ @benshephardofficial Ben Shephard with his sons and wife Annie

The family of four got dressed up for the occasion as Annie looked sophisticated in a buttoned coat while Ben proved you can never go wrong with monochrome as he opted for an all black attire. Meanwhile, Sam and Jack looked smart for the evening in classic neutral tones.

Ben finished off the highlight post with photos from work alongside his This Morning co-star, Cat Deeley, and of his son Jack out on a rugby pitch. "Roll on the rest of 26!" the presenter signed off his post on an excited note.

Ben's private family life

Despite being a regular on television screens across the nation, Ben tends to keep his home life relatively out of the spotlight. The presenter, who has been married to his wife Annie since 2004, recently gave a rare insight into his marriage, explaining how Annie gives him space to do his work.

"Annie is much more solitary than me. She’s much happier in her own company," he told the Daily Mail in a new interview. He added his wife is "the most important favour in [their] lives as a family" and said she's an "amazing influence who created the home for our boys to become who they are and certainly made me better at being a dad."

© Instagram Ben and Annie share two sons Sam and Jack

He revealed that his son Sam is studying maths at university while his younger son Jack is working as a teaching assistant before embarking on travel. "I’m super-excited for both, but God I miss them. They make such a mess and eat everything when they’re in the house, but when they’re not there you go, “Oh, what are we going to talk about now?”’

The presenter said that it was "imminent" until it's just him and Annie at home. "Having been surrounded by boys, their mates and girls for a very long time, it’s going to be quieter. It is already.’

How he bonds with his kids

Ben, who hosts the gruelling ITV reality show The Summit and recreated his 2012 Men's Health UK cover at age 50 in May 2025, has previously spoken about how he and his sons have a shared interest in fitness.

"We love training together," he revealed. "I've really, really enjoyed proving to my sons that I can still compete with them. And when they say I look like I've trained hard... they've been really inspired by that, particularly my eldest, Sam."