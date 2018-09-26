Dylan Douglas shares sweet throwback family snap to mark parents Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas' birthdays What a beautiful photograph!

Dylan Douglas took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable throwback photograph in honour of his parent's birthdays. The snap, which shows a happy Catherine and Michael looking lovingly at each other as they hold their two children, was taken back in the mid-noughties when Dylan and Carys were very young. "Happy birthday to the two most important people in my life. They inspire me, they love me, they made me. Happy Birthday Mommy and Daddy," the 18-year-old sweetly captioned the snap.

Image: Instagram @dylan__douglas

Catherine replied to Dylan's message not long after he posted it, commenting on the photograph: "I love you so much my beautiful boy. Thank you for your love and beautiful words. Can’t wait to see you. Counting the days. Party on!"

Dylan's followers were quick to send their best wishes on the picture, too, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Michael and Catherine! How amazing to be born on the exact same day!" and another responding: "That's cool that your parents have the same Birthday. Happy Birthday @catherinezetajones and #MichaelDouglas. I love you both."

Catherine and Douglas indeed share the same birthday, 25 September – and the actress also took to her own Instagram to send her love to her husband on his special day. Sharing a cheeky homemade video alluding to one of his most iconic roles, she used clips of Michael's 1995 filmThe American President alongside Marilyn Monroe's iconic performance of 'Happy Birthday, Mr President."

"Happy Birthday to my very own President! My husband Michael. I guess that makes me First Lady! Stranger things have happened! Go figure. Oops, it’s my birthday today too," she joked. Later, she shared another video – this time of herself and Michael – enjoying some birthday cake. "And then the birthday twins get to eat cake!" she wrote alongside the footage of the pair dancing to João Brasil's song 'Michael Douglas'. These two certainly know how to poke fun at themselves!