Catherine Zeta-Jones shares unseen photograph of the moment she met husband Michael Douglas This is so sweet…

Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram on Friday to share the incredible moment she met her husband Michael Douglas – with what's thought to be a previously-unseen photograph. Alongside the black and white shot, which shows a young Catherine gazing over at Michael, she wrote: "Meeting my husband for the first time at the Deauville Film Festival. Can’t remember what he was talking about," with a crying-with-laughter emoji.

Image: Instagram @catherinezetajones

The actress' followers were quick to comment on the sweet moment, with one posting: "He looks smitten! So do you. Love how he saw you in The Mask of Zorro and had to find you... Smart man!" Another replied: "That is so awesome. You look so beautiful and elegant and Michael so dapper…"

Mum-of-two Catherine recently opened up about her family life with her husband in a rare interview, telling Town & Country magazine: "What I instilled in my kids, and I'm very, very proud of it, is manners. There's nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp."

Her daughter Carys, who graced the front cover with her famous mum, also opened up about the pressures that came with growing up in the public eye - admitting that she had a hard time at school because of her dad's age. "People would be like 'Your grandpa’s here to pick you up,'" the 14-year-old told the magazine.

Michael and Catherine with their children

Michael has also spoken out recently about his eldest son, Cameron, who was released from prison two years ago. He told Us Weekly that the 38-year-old is "doing great" after serving seven years in prison for drugs charges – and recently welcomed a daughter, baby Lua, in December 2017, making 73-year-old Michael a grandfather for the first time.

"I was telling [Cameron], 'I love Lua, she's gorgeous,'" he said of his new role – admitting it's quite the handful as he still has teenagers himself. "Grandchildren are great when you're an empty-nester and you don't have anybody and then you've got a grandkid - but when you still have kids in the house, it's like, 'Oh, OK. Great,'" he joked.