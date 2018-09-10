Catherine Zeta-Jones' New York home is just as dreamy as her others Just look at that view!

Lucky Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas own a number of properties together, with homes in Bedford, New York, the Welsh city of Swansea and Bermuda. And on Saturday the actress gave fans a look inside their Manhattan abode, which boasts a prime location with incredible views over Central Park.

The mum-of-two, who is in the city with her family for New York Fashion Week, once again showcased her impeccable style and passion for interior design by offering a look inside the living room of their apartment, which appears to tower over neighbouring Central Park. "Morning stillness. At home in Manhattan," Catherine captioned the photo.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a glimpse at her New York living room

The living room has a traditional and formal decor, with terracotta walls and a patterned rug covering the floor. There is plenty of space for entertaining and socialising, with two cream sofas topped with an array of scatter cushions, as well as four matching armchairs. At the centre of the seating area there is a leather upholstered coffee table, which has been topped with various books and accessories.

While the room is as perfectly styled as you may expect, the highlight of the property has to be the amazing views of New York's famous Central Park, with the tops of trees and Manhattan's towering skyscrapers visible through three sash windows.

Catherine recently showed a photo of her 'girl cave'

Catherine has a true passion for interior design, and even has her own homeware collection - Casa Zeta-Jones for QVC - which sadly isn't available in the UK. The 48-year-old often shares her interior design tips and photos of her various homes on social media, most recently giving a glimpse inside her "girl cave" - a converted barn at her Bedford home where she has space to work, practice ballet at a barre, or simply relax and read on the sofa, enjoying some quiet time on her own.