Is Susanna Reid looking for a workplace romance? The Good Morning Britain host said people should be allowed to date at work

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has opened up about workplace relationships, admitting she doesn't think they should be banned. Speaking about the topic on the ITV breakfast show on Thursday, the mum-of-three said it's now "becoming more difficult" to date colleagues due to businesses changing their policies in wake of the Me Too movement.

However, when she was speaking to journalist Harriet Minter, who was arguing that workplace relationships aren't appropriate, Susanna said: "Oh you're such a killjoy." The 47-year-old also said work is a prime place to meet new people, adding: "You spend eight, to ten, to twelve hours at work a day, why would you rule that out?"

Matchmaker Lara Asprey, who joined the debate, said she believed workplace relationships are fine if HR have been informed, prompting Susanna to ask: "Wow. Blimey Lara, at what point do you go to HR? Is it the first night? The first date?"

Susanna is believed to be single following her split from husband Dominic Cotton, but recently sparked speculation that she may have a secret boyfriend after snapping back when co-host Piers Morgan made a joke about her relationship status. Susanna replied, saying: "How do you know I'm single?" to which Piers answered: "How do you know I'm single?' Can we connect the dots here?"

Susanna split from her husband Dominic Cotton in 2014

It wasn't the first time that Piers teased Susanna about her love life - back in January he also joked about her taste in men. After interviewing a group of rowers, he said to Susanna: "You're single. You've always said to me your ideal man would be about 6ft2 or 6ft3, ex-military possibly, and tattooed. You've got four strapping guys there, bristling with muscle. Probably military connections."

Ben Shephard also once tried to set Susanna up while they interviewed Olly Murs, saying: "He's a very busy man, Olly. So busy in fact that he's single…Susanna Reid?" Susanna laughed off the suggestion, saying: "No! Why are you telling me that particularly!?"

