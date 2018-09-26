Susanna Reid reveals health scare that prompted rapid weight loss She lost a stone in just eight weeks

Susanna Reid has always looked incredible, but she's now revealed that a doctor advised her to lose weight for health reasons. Opening up on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, the presenter admitted that her doctor said she was at the higher end of the Body Mass Index scale (BMI). This health scare is what prompted the 47-year-old to lose one stone within eight weeks over the summer. Explaining the reason behind her recent weight loss, Susanna said: "It was a combination of factors, but a doctor said I was at the top end of my BMI. He said it might benefit me if I lost a little weight." Her co-host Piers Morgan then commented on how he's never seen Susanna look happier in the time that he's known her.

Susanna Reid at the National Reality TV Awards on Tuesday night

Susanna also had something big to celebrate on Wednesday morning, after winning three National Reality TV Awards on Tuesday evening, and beating Piers to win the coveted Best TV Presenter award! GMB was also voted Best Talk Show and Susanna took to Instagram to share her pride and excitement, writing: "Mood #winning Did the treble! Thank you!! #nationalrealitytvawards Best Talk Show @gmb, Best Celebrity Personality, Best TV Presenter. Going to pay for this in the morning...." The mum-of-three looked sensational in a high-neck blue dress with floral detail, paired with pale blue pointed heels. Fans were quick to compliment her gorgeous dress, calling it "fantastic" and "beautiful".

WATCH: Susanna Reid in 60 seconds

Loading the player...

READ: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid reveal big news on GMB

Susanna's sartorial selections are always much admired by viewers, and the star always shares her high-street finds with fans on social media. Recently, Susanna wore the same dress as Loose Women panellist Christine Lampard - a pretty jade green floral design from Phase Eight. She also wore the same pair of Office nude heels worn by This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby with the dress, showing that sharing is caring in the ITV presenters' wardrobe.

READ: Peter Andre has some exciting baby news!