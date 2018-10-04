Kate Hudson welcomes baby girl – find out the sweet name and its emotional meaning Lovely news!

Congratulations are in order for Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa, who welcomed their baby daughter on Tuesday 2 October. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to make the sweet announcement, simply captioning a series of statements: "She's here," with a double-heart emoji. The posts read: "10-2-18. Welcome Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honour."

Kate announced the arrival of baby Rani on Wednesday

The post continued, "Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back." The 39-year-old was flooded with best wishes from her fans and star pals, with Reese Witherspoon writing: "So happy for you all! What a beautiful announcement!"

Kate's mother, Goldie Hawn, also wrote a sweet message to her daughter. "My heart is bursting with emotion. She's our little rosebud of joy!! Kate you are a champion! My God the blessings you have given us." Meanwhile one of Kate's loyal fans wrote: "Welcome to our world rani," and another added: "Rani also means Queen in Hindi. Beautiful."

She’s here 💕 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Oct 3, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT

The star happily documented her pregnancy on her Instagram page, often posting sweet bump photos, snaps from her baby shower and even a sneak peek at little Rani's nursery. One photo showed Danny holding a wallpaper sample up on the wall featuring a pink design adorned with an intricate botanical print. "Vibing…?" Kate asked her followers. The mum-to-be also showed her boyfriend's efforts at constructing their cot of choice – admitting that it was a lot different to the one she had used for son Bingham, 7, who she shares with former fiancé Matt Bellamy. We're sure the newborn will be very happy in her adorable room!

