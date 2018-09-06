Kate Hudson shows off bare baby bump as due date nears She looks so good...

Fans have watched Hollywood star Kate Hudson’s baby bump grow bigger and bigger since she announced her third pregnancy in April this year. The 39-year-old actress has now shared the latest update of her pregnancy just weeks before she is due to give birth, and she looks absolutely amazing! Kate shows off her big bare bump in the photo, while wearing a bright orange bikini and vibrantly patterned kimono. The mother-of-two can be seen with her hair loose and makeup-free, showing off a natural, happy and healthy glow.

Kate is already mum to 14-year-old Ryder Robinson whose father is singer Chris Robinson and 7-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy who she welcomed into the world with ex-husband rock star Matt Bellamy. This is Kate’s first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and it will also be her first daughter. She announced the pregnancy on social media, writing: "It’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."

Fans swiftly responded to Kate’s latest photo, which looks to have been taken in her gorgeous home, with one follower gushing: "I think there is no more beautiful photo than a woman showing her beauty and pride while they are pregnant. And you are no exception K.H," while another joked: "That's your bathroom? wonderful!! it's about half the size of my house." The daughter of Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn has celebrated her bump over the last few months, sharing photos of herself exercising while pregnant and spending time with her family on holiday. She even posted a hilarious picture of boyfriend Danny holding onto his bloated, pushed-out belly with the comment, "Pregnant together."

