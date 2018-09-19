Mum-to-be Kate Hudson prepares nursery for baby girl's arrival Not long to go now!

With their baby girl due any day now, Kate Hudson and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa have been preparing the nursery at their family home. The How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress shared a series of photos and videos as they decorated and constructed their baby's cot on Tuesday, showing a glimpse at the décor they have chosen for their bundle of joy.

One photo showed Danny holding a wallpaper sample up on the wall featuring a pink design adorned with an intricate botanical print. "Vibing…?" Kate asked her followers. The mum-to-be also showed her boyfriend's efforts at constructing their cot of choice – admitting that it was a lot different to the one she had used for son Bingham, 7, who she shares with former fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa have been decorating their baby's nursery

"A lot has changed in seven years…" she captioned a photo of their bassinet. The couple have opted for the SNOO Smart Sleeper – a responsive bassinet that promises to help baby's sleep for an extra hour a night by automatically responding to disturbances by increasing levels of white noise and motion to soothe little ones.

MORE: See the most stylish celebrity nurseries and children's bedrooms

The clever piece of furniture even tracks your baby's progress with a sleep log, and alerts parents if the baby needs more attention due to hunger or discomfort. Kate's gadget costs $1,160 (around £878), and will be a modern addition to Kate's nursery.

The couple have bought their baby girl a responsive bassinet

This is Kate’s first child with boyfriend Danny and it will also be her first daughter. The actress is already a mum to 14-year-old Ryder and seven-year-old Bingham. She announced the pregnancy on social media in April, writing: "It’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."

STORY: Kate Hudson shows off baby bump as due date nears

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.