Ex-Strictly judge Arlene Phillips is not surprised at Katya and Seann's kiss Katya Jones and Seann Walsh have since apologised for the kiss

Arlene Phillips has spoken out about the controversial kiss between Strictly Come Dancing star Seann Walsh and his professional dancing partner, Katya Jones, saying that she isn't surprised by the romance, despite the pair both being in relationships at the time. Chatting to the Daily Mail, the former Strictly judge said: "The intensity of those Saturday nights, then going out partying, drinking: it can be like a pressure cooker waiting to let off steam."

Seann and Katya were filmed kissing

She continued: "Is it surprising that a relationship - fleeting or everlasting - can develop on the dance floor when you are in such close proximity to someone of the opposite sex for 50-plus hours a week?" She added: "I don't think you can have been madly in love with your partner if it only takes five minutes to fall for someone else." Seann and Katya have both apologised about the leaked photos and video, with Seann writing: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for."

Seann's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries has also spoken out about the kiss. Posting a statement on Twitter, she explained: "It's incredibly good of Sean(n) and Katya to apologise in the media. I have received nothing, other than the support of my family, friends and a host of strangers on the internet who all wanted to make sure I was OK. What I have also kindly received are many offers to sell my side of the story, but I would prefer for it to be on my own terms." She then explained that she and Seann had discussed him growing closer to his dancer partner, writing: "He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/ nuts/ mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour."

