Arlene Phillips shares her secrets to staying young

Dance queen Arlene Phillips has revealed she has no plans to slow down, as she prepares to celebrate her 70th birthday.



Posing with a group of hunky male models for her most glamorous photo shoot in this week's HELLO! magazine, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge says her secret to looking so good as she approaches her eighth decade is keeping a young mind - and surrounding herself with like-minded people.

"I have friends who are almost as old as I am, who just don't let age take its toll, feeling that they can go on doing what they're doing and being who they want to be," she says.



Talking about how she has so far avoided going under the surgeon's knife, the popular mum-of-two, who's admitted to having Botox and fillers, says, "there are times when I long to look younger to match my mental age, but I don't want to look bionic, as I'd feel totally foolish. Should she ever decide to have surgery, she says she'd come clean.

"I want to be really open and say, 'I'm going to have one last stand.' That's the way to do it. Not pretend.



"But I'm not ready at the moment. I feel that, secretly, I want to be accepted. I want to be loved. I want to be okay the way I look."



