Strictly Come Dancing bosses confirm Katya Jones and Seann Walsh will dance this weekend

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have confirmed that Katya Jones and Seann Walsh will continue to dance together on the BBC show after they apologised for their drunken kiss. The pair were forced to issue statements on their respective Twitter pages on Sunday night after they came under fire for their passionate embrace, which was seen in pictures obtained by The Sun, during a recent night out in London. However, the stars will be putting on a united front this weekend, with a show representative telling HELLO!: "No-one will be changing partners and it's very much business as usual for all three."

It has since emerged that the photographs were taken on Seann's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries's birthday. Rebecca and Seann have unfollowed each other on social media, indicating they have most likely gone their separate ways. The comedian's statement on Sunday read: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for."

Katya, who is married to fellow Strictly professional dancer Neil Jones, also tweeted: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship." On Saturday, actress Rebecca was in the BBC studio to support Seann and Katya; seemingly unaware of the kiss, the doting girlfriend was reduced to tears after she was left impressed with the incredible Paso Doble to The Matrix's theme song.

