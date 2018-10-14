Seann Walsh and Katya Jones saved as Katie Piper is voted off Strictly Katie and Gorka left the show on Sunday night

After one of the most controversial weeks in Strictly Come Dancing history, Seann Walsh and Katya Jones have been saved in the competition, as Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez were the third couple to leave the show on Sunday evening. The judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples. Katie and Gorka were up against Charles Venn and Karen Clifton in the dance off, meaning that the fans and judges are well and truly prepared to give Seann and Katya another chance since their kissing scandal was exposed the week previously. Katie and Gorka danced the Jive to Why Do Fools Fall In Love in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition, but they unanimously decided to put Charles and Karen through after their Salsa to Use It Up and Wear It Out.

Gorka and Katie are the third couple to leave

When asked by host Tess Daly about her time on the show, Katie said: "I have taken a lot from this experience and it has all been really positive, and I’ll never forget this journey," before adding: "I feel really privileged to have been here and thanks for your advice and thank you [Gorka] for all the hours!" Her dance partner Gorka gave a very emotional reaction, by saying: "Thank you for being such a wonderful human, because you know everyone knows how much you have been through and everything but to get the chance to know you and be working with you and get to know how strong you are, how always wanting to be better and improve. For me that’s my lesson and what I learnt from you."

Seann and Katya are safe after performing the Charleston

With Seann and Katya being caught in the eye of a media storm this week, there was much speculation surrounding their future in the show. But it looks like the pair - who shared a drunken kiss despite both being in relationships - are only becoming stronger in the competition, following very positive feedback and scores from the judges on Saturday night's show.

