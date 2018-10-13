Strictly fans react to Seann Walsh and Katya Jones' dance of shame People tuned in to see the pair persevere

There was an elephant in the Strictly ballroom on Saturday night, and it wasn't the one left behind by Dr Ranj from last week's Aladdin performance. It was, of course, 'that kiss' between Katya Jones and Seann Walsh. After being photographed sharing their drunken kiss together, Seann's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries broke off their relationship, while Katya confirmed her marriage with co-star Neil Jones was fine. Everyone involved was well and truly sucked into a Strictly storm. Despite many calls from fans to disqualify the pair from the show, Strictly bosses decided to let Seann and Katya continue in the competition...

As the show started, Seann and Katya kept hidden in the back of the group, as if to hide from the cameras. Dressed in red-and-white striped outfits, one fan made the hilarious joke on Twitter that they were playing a game of Where's Wally, captioned: "Trying to find Seann and Katya in the background of shots like..."

As celebtrities and their dance partners took to the dancefloor to perorm some amazing dances - most notably Katie Piper and Faye Tozer! - people watching at home grew impatient to see what they really tuned in for this week: The Dance of Shame.

One Twitter user uploaded a GIF of viewers sitting back with popcorn, along with the caption: "If you think I’m tuning in to Strictly just to see Sean(n) and Katya and the awkwardness that ensues then you’re 100% right."

And then, just as people were polishing off their last bits of popcorn, Tess Daly introduced Seann and Katya. Although Tess made a subtle comment about them having "quite a week", the pair refused to address the ongoings in their VT and they focused on the dancing. They then emerged from the shameful shadows to perform a Charleston to Bills by LunchMoney Lewis, with a fun pizzeria theme.

The judges gave mostly positive feedback, but there was still no mention of the kiss! It became clear that it just wasn't going to be discussed, much to many viewers' disappointment, with one pointing out Shirley's suspiciously high score, writing: "Strictly producers: Ok everyone be really positive about Seann & Katya. Shirley: 8!"

One viewer gave some positive criticism about their dancing, writing: "I think Seann and Katya did well. The dance had really complicated lifts. They must have worked hard. This is a dance competition." But not everybody was quite so focused on the posture and footwork.

Many viewers also observed the pair's body language after the dance, commenting on how they're being careful not to be too intimate with their hugs and congratulations. One fan wrote: "How will Sean(n) and Katya celebrate if they get through this week..." alongside a hilarious GIF of Mr Bean shaking hands with a woman instead of hugging her.

A photo showing Katya's husband, Neil Jones, was also shared, as he looked over at his wife while Claudia Winkleman spoke to her and Seann about their performance. His face gave nothing away, but one fan suggested that he 'didn't look happy'. Oh dear.

For anyone who was not convinced there was an elephant in the room, one fan proved them wrong with this photo:

Talk then turned to the big questions, like: Will the public vote out Seann and Katya because of their extracurricular actions? Or will they be saved to create more entertaining tension on the dancefloor? Can the voting public make their decision based solely on the couple's dancing abilities alone?

One viewer received a lot of support for tweeting: "Ok can people PLEASE just stop judging Seann and Katya based on the events of the past week. Strictly is about the dancing not the romancing so stop basing your vote on their mistake. They just danced incredibly well and everyone will over look that to screw them over!"

To sum up the evening, AJ Pritchard's look of confusion about what to think says it all, really...

