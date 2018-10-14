Neil Jones' reaction to Katya and Seann's dance on Strictly goes viral atya Jones apologised to her husband following her kiss with Seann Walsh

Katya Jones and Seann Walsh took to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor for the first time since they were filmed kissing last week after going out for a few drinks. Although the pair didn't acknowledge the media storm surrounding the episode, instead focusing on their routine, fans were quick to comment on the awkward situation, with many pointing out Katya's husband Neil Jones' expression in the background as the pair received their scores from the judges.

Fans shared screenshots of Neil in the background on Twitter

One person shared a screenshot of Neil's deadpan expression during the pair's chat with Claudia Winkleman on Twitter, writing: "Whoever placed Neil in shot of the camera deserves a BAFTA," while another wrote: "Anyone else just catch a glimpse of Neil Jones’ thunder face in the background? Awkward much? #strictly." A third person added: "If this whole Sean(n) and Katya nonsense doesn’t lead to Neil getting a celebrity partner of his own after all these years then what actually will?!"

READ: Katya Jones speaks out about marriage with Neil Jones in first interview

Loading the player...

Seann and Katya spoke about their kiss on It Takes Two earlier this week, and the celebrity comedian apologised for his actions, explaining: "I made a mistake, which I'm very sorry for - sorry for the hurt that I've caused. You never think about the extent of the damage that you're going to do in a moment... I'm not perfect, far from it." Speaking about splitting from his girlfriend, who penned a statement about his kiss with Katya, he added: "Our relationship wasn't perfect. That doesn't mean I wanted it to end the way it finally did, and I'm very sorry for that. I feel it's also important for me to say that the people that know me the most, that love me, they know that I am not the person I'm being portrayed as. I'm still sorry for what I did, but it's very important for me to get that out there."

VIDEO: Watch our half hour special of the best moments from Eugenie's wedding ceremony