Myleene Klass shares rare holiday selfie with husband - it's pretty surprising

Myleene Klass shares rare holiday selfie with husband

Myleene Klass is currently soaking up some sun on a family getaway, but her latest holiday selfie has caused a bit of a stir. The radio presenter and music performer shared a photo of herself and husband Simon Motson both topless in the swimming pool! The pair look totally relaxed - and gorgeous! - in the photo as Myleene sticks out her tongue while Simon enjoys a gin and tonic. The 40-year-old - whose hands are strategically placed across her chest in the picture - captioned it: "Gin-tervention," and fans were quick to say how amazing Myleene looks. One wrote: "Brains, talent and beauty go hand in hand with you," while another commented: "Hot couple!"

Myleene and her husband in the pool

Myleene's two daughters, ten-year-old Ava and seven-year-old Hero, also joined Myleene and Simon on holiday in the UAE. She posted another adorable photograph of the girls jumping on her on the sunlounger, along with the caption: "1 sunlounger, 3 Klass girls." Another picture shows Myleene looking beautiful in a green two-piece bikini and a pair of retro tortoise-shell rimmed sunglasses. She talked about online body-shamers in April, just before her 40th birthday, saying: "My body has made two amazing children, I'm nearly 40 years old, I can play the piano - you can say whatever you like to me but can you play a Rachmaninoff concerto?"

Myleene Klass and her daughters

The doting mum also opened up about parenting to HELLO! in July, explaining: "One buries her head in the periodic table and the other wants to be a pilot. I bought her an Amelia Earhart outfit for her birthday and she carries it around." Talking about the importance of spending quality time together as a family, she added: "A friend said we only have 18 summers with our children and I thought, 'Oh God.' This is No.11! I've got to make the most of it.'"