Giovanni Pernice forced to deny he's been hit by Strictly curse

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has spoken out against a former co-star's allegations that he has potentially cheated with married dance partner Faye Tozer. Ex-Strictly dancer Gleb Savchenko told The Sun this week: "We’ve seen Seann and Katya making out outside a bar and if you asked me if I think people like Giovanni and his partner or any of the others are making out when no one is seeing it." But Giovanni has strongly denied the claims, telling the paper: "This is total and utter nonsense! No one has any idea why Gleb is saying stuff like this. It's utter rubbish."

Giovanni and Faye on Strictly

Singer Faye, 42, has been married to her husband Michael for nine years and they have a son, Benjamin, together. Giovanni, 28, was in a relationship with TV star Jessica Wright until they broke up in April, and he has not announced another relationship since. Gleb's comments came after a turbulent few weeks on Strictly! Seann Walsh and Katya Jones caused a scandal with their drunken kiss, and Joe Suggs' dance partner Dianne Buswell has split from her Emmerdale actor boyfriend Anthony Quinal. In a statement released to HELLO! the couple said: "Due to their busy schedules and the distance, they have separated but they still remain close friends." This is the second time this year that the couple have parted ways.

WATCH: Vick Hope shares Strictly secrets

Cricketer Graeme Swann opened up on the BBC Test Match Special podcast on Thursday about the atmosphere backstage. He explained a new curfew that the professionals have to adhere to, saying: "I think the pros were told, wind your neck in. They were all very angry because they couldn't go to a couple of functions they wanted to." He then added: "They were all sort of locked in, under curfew. A curfew was placed upon them. It's very much being like in a team, if one person lets the side down."

