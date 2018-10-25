Strictly's Vick Hope proves there's no bad blood between her and Graziano Di Prima These Strictly stars were the fourth couple to leave the show

Following their elimination from last week's Strictly Come Dancing, Capital Radio Breakfast DJ Vick Hope made headlines after she claimed that the judges had knocked her confidence. Shortly after the comments her Strictly dance partner Graziano Di Prima spoke in defence of the judges, telling reporters at the Inside Soap Awards that he "disagreed" with Vick's opinion. But on Wednesday, the radio presenter showed that there was no hard feelings between the pair by paying tribute to her "amazing" dance partner.

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima were eliminated last week

Sharing a series of pictures of the two, Vick wrote in the caption: "Man, missed ya mate. So good to hang out again today, weird that it wasn’t while sweating profusely and counting on animal sounds." She added: "Graz, bello, so much love to you. Thank you for being so hard-working, kind and patient. You’re such a special guy and an amazing dancer, it’s been a pleasure to dance with you and, more importantly, get to know you. Ciao per ora amica mia, grazie!" [sic]

The pair headed out for lunch with Graziano's girlfriend Giada Lini, putting on a united front following the drama. He simply wrote, "friends", across the Instagram image. Vick and Graziano were the fourth couple to leave the show after they were in the dance-off with Seann Walsh and Katya Jones. On Monday, Vick had also opened up about leaving the competition, telling Capital Radio Breakfast's Roman Kemp: "It was very strange because after the dance-off, then the judges have to give their decisions but there was a bit of a conflab with some producers and then they gave their decisions. It was just stunned silence in the studio, it was a really weird atmosphere."

