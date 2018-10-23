Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Clifton shares sweet photo of her 'proud mummy' moment The Strictly pro is no stranger to the limelight

Karen Clifton showed off her maternal side as she headed to work on Tuesday morning. The Strictly Come Dancing star, who has been partnered with TV actor Charles Venn on this year's series, took to Instagram to share the cutest picture of her two dogs, Betty and Marley, joining her for the day at her training session. "Look who's coming to work with mummy," she wrote across the image. The professional dancer regularly shares snaps of little Betty and Marley on Instagram.

In August, the 36-year-old delighted fans by revealing her family was expanding by adopting rescue dog Marley. "Great first day of bonding for my two lil bears… Betty & Marley," she wrote alongside the picture at the time. Karen used to share Betty with her estranged husband Kevin Clifton, whom she split from earlier this year. Despite parting ways in March, the pair have remained the best of friends as they continue to work together on the show. After their split, they completed an intense 44-date tour, performing for their fans around the country.

Last month, Karen opened up about receiving therapy twice a month, and hypnotherapy to treat her anxiety following the split. She told the Mail on Sunday: "I've taken a big hit. I had to realise that I’m 36 years old. I'm not a kid and it has taken me a lot of therapy and life coaching to get through this. I have found it really difficult." The star added: "We thought our relationship was going to be the best thing. It turns out that it wasn't."

Earlier this year, Karen talked exclusively to HELLO! for the first time after making the shock announcement. Explaining how important it is that they carry on dancing together, Karen said: "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don’t have to fall apart. Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base."

