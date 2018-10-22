Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones compared to Prince Harry in this incredible throwback The dancer also revealed what his dream job used to be! You'll be surprised...

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones treated his fans to a surprising post, in which he revealed his dream job before becoming a professional dancer. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the 35-year-old, who is married to fellow Strictly dancer Katya Jones, posted a sweet childhood throwback picture of himself dressed as a fireman. "Look at that redhair... as a little boy I always wanted to be a fireman and I never thought about being a dancer but times change," he wrote in the caption.

Neil Jones shared this cute throwback

Fans rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Wow you were adorable and still are @mr_njonesofficial! Love your red hair." Another added: "Super cute....you can be whatever you want to be!" A third follower remarked: "Oh my goodness that's soooooo cute!" Many were even quick to suggest that Neil bears a striking resemblance to Prince Harry, one fan said: "Gorgeous! My grandson has hair like you, love it! @mr_njonesofficial you look like Prince Harry." One post also read: "Genuinely thought that was Prince Harry."

Exclusive: Claudia Winkleman reveals why she'll never cut her famous fringe

Loading the player...

It's been a trying few weeks for Neil following his wife's well-publicised kiss scandal with her dance partner Seann Walsh. Since then Neil has defiantly stood by his wife, and has chosen not to speak out about it. Meanwhile, during a recent appearance on It Takes Two, Katya reassured viewers that the pair's relationship was "fine" following the incident. Seann, who has since split up from his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries, said: "I made a mistake, which I'm very sorry for - sorry for the hurt that I've caused," he explained. "You never think about the extent of the damage that you're going to do in a moment... I'm not perfect, far from it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.