Strictly's Shirley Ballas shocks with diamond ring on THAT finger The dancer looked happy at The Pride of Britain Awards

Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas dazzled on Monday night in a gorgeous white gown with diamond detailing, but it was one particular accessory the dancer had one that got everyone talking – a dazzling diamond ring on her engagement finger. Speaking at the popular awards show, she told HELLO!: "I'm wearing London Bird jewellery. Do you like my new ring?" When quizzed about the precious jewel and why it was so special, Shirley teased: "Wouldn't you like to know".

The judge of the hit BBC dance show has no known partner, but recently told HELLO! about her hopes of finding love. "I do believe it will happen. I don't know when or where, but I would love to be in love again." Speaking about the dating scene in Hollywood, she added: "The men here seem perfectly charming, but everybody is super busy. If it's good-looking men you're after, the place to go is Italy. Every Italian I've ever come across is handsome." Ultimately, though, she's on the lookout for someone "nice and kind and caring". She said: "I know my mum would like to see me with someone who looks out for me and treats me with kindness and respect."

Although she recently admitted that she hasn't been on a date in over three years, Shirley has had some very important partners in her life. The dancer married Sammy Stopford, her dance partner at the time, in 1980 but later divorced him in 1984. A year later in 1985, she married ballroom dancer Corky Ballas. Together they won the International Latin American Dance Championship in 1995, which Shirley describes as one of her "proudest dance moments". Shirley and Corky have a son Mark, 31, who is a professional on Dancing with the Stars. "Aside from dancing, the biggest and proudest moment of my whole entire life was when my son Mark was born," she said. The couple divorced in 2007.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing: Everything you need to know about head judge Shirley Ballas