Strictly's Shirley Ballas shares hilarious moment with Kim Kardashian Do you remember this dance?

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas has shared a hilarious moment with Kim Kardashian on Twitter, reminding her of the moment she danced with Shirley's son Mark Ballas on America's Dancing with the Stars. Ten years after Kim and Mark performed a very funny routine to Baby Got Back (I Like Big Butts), Shirley has re-posted the video, saying: "⁦@KimKardashian⁩ I still remember this Kim from ten years ago. You and ⁦@MarkBallas⁩ what a wonderful memory." Unfortunately, dancing didn't prove to be the infamous Kardashian's strongest skill, and she was voted out in the third week during the seventh season of the show in 2008.

Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas on Dancing with the Stars

Shirley has previously invited HELLO! magazine into her gorgeous Los Angeles home for an exclusive interview and photoshoot. Mark, Shirley's 31-year-old son who is her only child from her second marriage to ballroom dancer Corky Ballas, has been a professional dancer for 24 out of 26 seasons on Dancing with the Stars, which is the US version of Strictly. Talking with pride about Mark and his wife BC Jean, Shirley revealed to HELLO!: "When Mark was marrying BC, he sat me down and said, 'You know Mum, you've always been my queen, but I'm getting married, so BC Jean will be my queen.' He could see that I was tearing up so he stroked my cheek and said, 'But you will always be my princess.' He's a total superstar, and my daughter-in-law is divine."

Shirley will return to the judging panel on the second live episode of this year's Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday evening. In the previous week's episode, Shirley wasn't short on scathing comments about the contestants' performances, including Seann Walsh who she told to "smarten up" and suggested he tie back his long hair. She will join fellow Strictly stalwarts, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell.

