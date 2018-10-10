Strictly's Shirley Ballas defends Seann Walsh and Katya Jones What did you think of the kiss?

Shirley Ballas has supported Seann Walsh and Katya Jones after the pair, who were both in relationships at the time, were filmed kissing last week, confirming that she wanted to focus on their dancing. Chatting on This Morning, the Strictly Come Dancing judge revealed that it was very much business as usual for her as a judge, and that she would judge them on their dancing ability alone. She explained: "I don't know any information that's going on. I think people get on with their job, I judge the dancing and don't pay attention to people's private life... I'm there as an adjudicator to judge the dancing only, they're going to dance on Saturday I believe, and I'll be judging the dancing." She added that she thinks that the only reason there is so much attention surrounding the show is because it's on TV, saying: "I think things happen all the time in every industry, I feel like Strictly... is in the public eye and on television and gets a little more attention, I don't think it's necessarily because of Strictly."

Seann and Katya, who have since apologised for their kiss, have confirmed that they are not planning on leaving the show after the scandal, and nor is Katya's husband, Neil Jones. A show representative told HELLO!: "No-one will be changing partners and it's very much business as usual for all three." The BBC have also confirmed that Katya and Seann will be dancing a very upbeat Charleston to Lunchmoney Lewis's Bills.

Debbie McGee, who starred in the 2017 series, also defended the pair. Chatting on The Telegraph's Strictly podcast, she said: "Regarding the apology, my thought was, 'I understand why it was done. It's a family programme and so they are protecting the image of the programme'. But I thought, 'There's been so many footballers that have done far worse than this, and were they made to make an apology?'" The 59-year-old, who appeared on the popular series last year alongside Giovanni Pernice, confessed that she felt sorry for everyone involved. "It really is a private thing," she shared. "I just feel sad for everybody but I think it will be forgotten in a couple of days."

