Adele shares hilarious throwback snap for Spice Girls reunion 

Adele has revealed how much she is looking forward to the Spice Girls reunion with an hilarious throwback snap of herself posing in front of a collage of posters of the hit 90s girlband on Instagram. She captioned the snap: "HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY," along with an emoji of the peace sign, which was the band's symbol of 'girl power'. Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner confirmed they would be going on tour on Monday.

Speaking about Adele's reaction to the tour, Emma revealed that she once met the Rolling in the Deep star, who revealed that she was a huge fan of the band. Baby Spice explained: "I actually, very briefly met Adele once. I was at a gig and I was on my way out, getting in to my car. And she came running up to me and she just went “Oh my God, I’m such a big Spice Girls fan and I can’t even look at you. And now I’m gonna go cos I’m gonna cry.” And she ran off and actually it was so quick, I didn’t realise until I was half way down the stairs and someone went “that’s Adele.” And I was like, 'I LOVE YOU TOO.'"

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham has chosen not to join them on tour, and posted an Instagram photo explaining why. Speaking about missing out on the tour, Victoria wrote: "Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls."

