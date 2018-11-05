Have the Spice Girls hired Holly Willoughby’s trusted stylist for their reunion tour? Angie Smith’s star just keeps on rising…

Angie Smith, a name you’ll know well if you follow Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes, Davina McCall and Laura Whitmore. She’s the lady who they all trust for red carpet styling, and Holly loves her so much, she even employs Angie to work on her daily workwear wardrobe for This Morning. And now it would appear she got the gig of a lifetime - styling the Spice Girls! On Monday morning, when news of the Spice Girls reforming broke, she posted a celebratory photo of the four girls. Granted, she could just be happy about the news of the reunion, but we suspect Angie styled Emma Bunton and Geri Horner for the shoot as she tagged them both in the photo, leaving out Mel B and Mel C. Angie captioned the shot: “Just a little bit exciting #SpiceGirls.”

Angie often keeps her face hidden on her Instagram photos

Fans rushed to congratulate Angie on her bagging such an epic gig, with one fan writing: “Fabulous Angie, you are the best.” Ange’s pal, and number one client, Holly Willoughby, also liked the photo.

If Angie did get the gig, could she be leaving Holly to work on a Spice Girls tour wardrobe? We do hope not - it wouldn’t be the same without Holly rocking Angie-approved looks every morning. In fact, Holly has credited Angie for totally transforming her look and explained to HELLO!: "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time."

Holly also added that Angie inspires her to try new styles and experiment with fashion. "I think I would wear the same shape clothes, shop in the same few shops and I think I would have stayed like that for the rest of my life because I'd felt safe in those parameters, whereas she tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you."

Holly is very good friends with Emma Bunton, so it’s likely she introduced the pair a long time ago. Emma has used Angie for recent red carpet styling, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Angie spiced up her life a little with the band.

VIDEO: Holly's high street style