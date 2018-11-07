Ben Shephard shares rare picture of his wife Annie alongside gushing post The couple have been married since 2004

Ben Shephard has shared a sweet post about his wife Annie Perks, in which he revealed he was "punching". Taking to his Instagram page this week, the 43-year-old uploaded a rare snap of his partner – whom he has been married to since 2004 – during a romantic trip to Paris. "Leaving Paris after a lovely few days, and few more with the family in Toulouse beforehand," he wrote. "Is it just me or was Mrs S was made for this city?"

Ben Shephard shares two sons with his wife Annie

He added: "Still not sure what how a vaguely literate Essex boy managed to persuade her he was the answer... to be fair I find it's best not to dwell on it either." The GMB host also added the hashtag #punching. Fans immediately rushed to post comments underneath, with one writing: "Aww Ben it is so lovely to see partners complement one another. You and your wife are a lovely couple." Another said: "She’s very beautiful, but I'm guessing you have your good points also." A third message read: "You obviously have good taste Ben as does your wife!!"

The couple have been married for nearly 15 years, and are proud parents to two young boys called Jack and Sam. Earlier this year, Ben opened up about his relationship with Annie as he admitted that his early starts for GMB made an impact. When asked whether he is too tired for date nights, he told The Mirror: "Even when I'm not working on a Saturday I'll often wake up running around shouting, 'I'm late!' Annie has to grab me and shake me saying, 'It's the weekend!'" Ben recently revealed that his wife also banned him from taking part on Strictly Come Dancing. "My wife didn’t want me to have an affair," he said on GMB before joking: "That's the only reason why I wanted to do it!"

