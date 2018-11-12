Strictly's Danny John-Jules hits out at James Jordan following comments about his sick mother Danny John-Jules defended his mother's appearance

Following his elimination during this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing, Danny John-Jules and his wife Petula Langlais locked horns with former professional dancer James Jordan. The former Strictly pro upset the former Red Dwarf star after criticising his mother, who appeared on the show to watch the actor perform the salsa with Amy Dowden. In a now-deleted tweet, James said she looked as "miserable as him". Clearly unhappy with the remark, Danny hit back with: "So you take the piss out of an 82 YO woman with Alzheimers #BigMan."

Danny John-Jules left Strictly on Sunday

In response, Danny's wife Petula also wrote: "Out of order! Attacking an elderly woman who has done nothing to you! 'You know nothing about our personal lives! That is below the belt!!! Love and light to you." To which James replied: "I just stated facts… said what everyone was thinking. Not attacking anyone. She did look miserable when the camera was on her, but I'm sure she is a lovely lady. No malice intended. But everyone gets offended over everything nowadays."

READ: Brendan Cole on Strictly - Who won't be coming to Blackpool?

The star locked horns with former pro James Jordan

However, moments later, James then posted a screen grab of a direct message from Petula, and said: "Your lovely wife also wrote this to me after she asked me to follow her. I did so because there was no malice. Remember Danny I have a lot of friends on Strictly so please stop using this to overshadow the person you are." Left bemused, Petula retaliated with: "1. I asked you to DM me 2. I simply asked you to be more mindful and did it civilly 3. This message was meant to be private."

Exclusive: Strictly's Darcey Bussell reveals she misses former judge Len Goodman

Loading the player...

The Twitter spat came as Danny and Amy was voted off the show following the dreaded dance-off with Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse. Judge Craig Revel-Horwood was the only judge to save Danny, while the other three judges chose to send Graeme to Blackpool next week. Asked about his time on the show, Danny told Tess: "It's been a great experience and I’m just so unhappy I didn't get Amy to where she needed to be." He added: "It was her training, her choreography that got me here. I can only look as good as her dancing and you know, she is great, and I hope that her career goes up and onwards as she deserves."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.