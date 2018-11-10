Strictly's Amy Dowden and Danny John-Jules hint they are being treated like Seann Walsh and Katya Jones The pair gave an interview on Strictly's It Takes Two

Strictly Come Dancing pairing Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden have spoken out on the recent bullying claims surrounding them, in an interview with Gethin Jones on the BBC spin-off show It Takes Two. The chat - shot behind-the-scenes at Friday's dress rehearsal at the Elstree Studios – saw Gethin ask: "It has been a tough week of training for Danny and Amy. Been quite a lot of press about Strictly today and I know you guys would like to say a few words about it. How would you want to respond?"

Amy then said: "Yeah, it’s our turn this time!" seemingly referring to the press storm surrounding Seann Walsh and Katya Jones earlier in the series. She added: "Things did get a little intense the other day in rehearsals," to which Gethin confirmed: "This was Wednesday?"

She replied, "Yeah, but do you know what we took a half an hour break and got straight to it. I've never felt threatened or bullied by Danny. I really want to get this man to Blackpool, and then to the final." Danny then added: "Well, all I can tell you is that the only reason I’m here, this far, is because of Amy and I would never bite the hand that feeds me."

He continued: "I'm more than happy; it’s probably the best dancing we have done in the last couple of days since I have been on the show. And I'm just happy to go along, she is the boss, she wears the pants. Why would I argue with a Welsh woman!"

Their comments come after reports suggested that Danny had been issued with a warning after Amy had fled their rehearsal in tears. Both have remained defiant on social media since the rumours, with Danny posing a joke response on Instagram with a King Kong, poster writing: "My new CV just arrived…