Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden leave Strictly after bullying rumours

Danny John-Jules is the seventh celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing, after a week of speculation over his partnership with professional dancer Amy Dowden. Following reports that the pair didn't get on and that Danny had been 'bullying' Amy, the pair spoke out on Thursday's It Takes Two to deny the rumours. Amy said: "Things did get a little intense the other day in rehearsals," before adding: "But do you know what? We took half an hour break and got straight to it. I've never felt threatened or bullied by Danny. I really want to get this man to Blackpool, and then to the final." However, after putting on a strong front together on Saturday's show, the pair were voted out by the public and judges on Sunday's results show.

Danny and Amy were up against Graeme and Oti

Danny and Amy went against Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse in the dreaded dance-off, performing the same Salsa they performed on Saturday's show. Craig Revel-Horwood was the only judge to save Danny and Amy, while the other three judges chose to send Graeme and Oti to Blackpool next week. Asked about his time on the show, Danny told Tess: "It’s been a great experience and I’m just so unhappy I didn’t get Amy to where she needed to be. And I just think that, as I said before, everything I have done on this show is because of Amy. It was her training, her choreography that got me here. I can only look as good as her dancing and you know, she is great, and I hope that her career goes up and onwards as she deserves.”

Amy responded by saying: "Danny told me on day one that he has been a frustrated song and dance man. And I just think it’s lovely that the nation has been able to see your talent and to see you back out there performing again, so thank you for delivering such amazing performances week in, week out. And your children are going to be so proud of you.”

Confirming that everything is OK between the pair, Danny replied: "My children love her they are probably going to be watching this now really sad. And I know that they love you, and I love you.

