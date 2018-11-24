Holly Willoughby just responded to criticism about her hair in the best way Holly responded with the funniest photo

Holly Willoughby has been doing an amazing job in her new role as I'm a Celebrity presenter with Declan Donnelly, but that hasn't stopped some viewers making mean jibes about the star. Fans had commented negatively on Holly's hair (which, by the way, we think always looks totally gorgeous), calling it "brassy" and "yellow". Showing she's unfazed by the cruel comments, the mum-of-three hit back in the funniest way, sharing a photo of herself dying her roots at home while FaceTiming her cat Bluebell. Holly looked happy and smiling in the makeup-free photo that she uploaded to Instagram, which she captioned: "Cat and Blow-dry/tint ... FaceTiming my fav feline casual @garnieruk fix up look sharp", with a cat and heart emoji. One guilty fan commented: "Think she’s taken note of all the hair comments!" while another wrote: "You are beautiful Holly, ignore those slating you as they are just jealous!"

Holly has been wowing viewers with her I'm a Celebrity outfits, which are a lot more casual than her usual style on This Morning. On Friday night , she wore a gorgeous yellow and black dress featuring a Suki Magnolia print, which her stylist Angie Smith declared as being a 'dream dress.' Taking to her Instagram stories - the stylist, who also works with Rochelle Humes and Emma Bunton - shared a link to the £350 dress via the Farfetch website. The 37-year-old host teamed her statement frock with a pair of cowboy boots. Yee-haw! The 'Marlyn' western leather boots by the fash-pack designer of choice, Ganni, cost £460 and they feature cut-out hearts on the side.

I'm a Celebrity will still air on Saturday night, but the show will be a little bit different to usual. Holly and Dec will host a show of highlights that took place throughout the first week in the jungle. Fans can tune into ITV at 9:30pm for the special one-hour show, which will recap the week's antics.

