Holly Willoughby enjoys girl time with Scarlett Moffatt and Ali Astall ahead of I'm a Celebrity

There's only a week to go before I'm a Celebrity returns to screens, and ahead of the launch, the show's leading ladies have been enjoying some downtime together. Presenter Holly Willoughby, who has stepped in for Ant McPartlin this year, was pictured having a laugh with Scarlett Moffatt, who co-hosts the spin-off show, I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp. The TV stars were joined by Declan Donnelly's wife Ali Astall on their day out in New South Wales, Australia.

Ali, who gave birth to the couple's baby daughter Isla in September, looked gorgeous in a black maxi dress that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. Holly was also her typically stylish self, wearing a white summer dress, while Scarlett looked lovely in a zebra-print number. The gang, who were joined by their other female friends and I'm a Celeb co-host Dec, appeared to be in high spirits as they were pictured chatting and laughing.

It's all go-go-go for the cast as I'm a Celeb returns on Sunday night. This year's celebrity campmates are expected to be revealed the day before but the various star sightings at Brisbane Airport have already given the game away. X Factor finalist Fleur East, retired football manager Harry Redknapp, DIY: SOS presenter Nick Knowles, Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Coronation Street star Sair Khan have all been pictured arriving at the airport, laden with suitcases.

Presenters Holly and Dec have also been drumming up excitement over on their social media accounts. The This Morning star shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, posing against the iconic leafy jungle backdrop. "And so it begins… @imacelebrity," she wrote alongside some spider emojis. Dec joked: "Ant's looking well don't you think!? I'm joking of course, Holly and I are looking forward to welcoming you to Australia next Sunday night. D."

