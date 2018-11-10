Holly Willoughby reveals super strict plans for kids while in Australia She's on her way!

Holly Willoughby boarded a flight to Australia on Saturday morning to join her I'm A Celebrity co-presenter Declan Donnelly, and the 37-year-old has revealed the plans she has in place for her family who are also relocating for the duration of the show's filming. Speaking to The Sun, the mum-of-three revealed: "The children will have a tutor out there, they’ve got loads to do. I’ve spoken to their teachers. The kids are like, ‘What do you mean we’re not going on holiday?’" She added; "I’ve had to be really clear with them, they can play for a couple of hours but none of us are on holiday. We’re all doing work."

READ: The Duchess of York opens up about spending Christmas alone while Beatrice and Eugenie head to Sandringham – for the past 22 years

Holly treated her children to milkshakes in London before flying

Holly is taking her adorable children - Harry, nine, Chester, four, and Belle, seven - as well as her parents and TV producer husband Dan Baldwin. The family will stay in Australia for a month, along with Dec who has taken his wife Ali and two-month-old daughter Isla along! Dec has already landed in Australia, and he posted a photo on Friday of the view from his family's long flight. The presenting pair will go live together when the show starts on Sunday 18 November, and fans can't wait!

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's rise to stardom

Loading the player...

READ: Carey Mulligan reveals royal wedding secrets

Holly has also talked about replacing Ant McPartlin and she insists that he will be coming back for the next series. She said: "I’m just looking after it until he gets back. It’s lovely that he trusted me with it." The This Morning presenter was spotted looking cool and relaxed in a black leather jacket, hoodie and jeans at Heathrow airport before boarding her plane. We can't wait to see what's in store for Holly when she arrives Down Under!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.