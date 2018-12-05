Michael Douglas' chat-up line seriously backfired when he first met Catherine Zeta-Jones That is one bad chat up line Michael!

Michael Douglas has revealed all about how he chatted up Catherine Zeta-Jones, and how it spectacularly backfired! Chatting on SiriusXM for the Hoda Show, the actor was asked about the day they met, and explained: "The first day I met her…I looked at her and I said, 'I'm going to be the father of your children.' I said that. And she looked at me she said, 'You know. I've heard a lot about you. I read a lot about you and I guess it's all true, so good night'."

The 74-year-old added that he eventually won her over, explaining: "It was one of those wonderful respectful, bonding relationships. I had to wait for it for a long time… Every time we had a chance we would get together for a date in New York. Coincidentally she always seemed to bring her brother along with her." Eventually he invited her to spend time with him at his home in Spain, adding that the "rest is history", and he proposed 18 months after they first met.

Speaking about the special occasion, he said: "I proposed about 18 months after I met her. I proposed on New Year's Eve 2000 so I knew I wouldn't forget! We were both sick as a dog in Aspen, Colorado. Both of us sniffing!" He added that he got down on one knee, joking: "The question is whether I could get up!" The conversation grew serious when Michael opened up about a moment in his life he could redo, saying that he would have wanted to be a better father to his oldest son, Cameron. "I was not anywhere near around as much as I could have been," he said. "He's doing wonderfully now. He's a great guy. He just recently made me a grandfather… He's a great dad and our relationship is close."

