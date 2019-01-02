What is Gemma Collins' net worth? She's been on her fair share of reality shows!

Queen of Essex Gemma Collins has swapped her usual stilettos for a pair of skating boots in the new series of Dancing on Ice. The 37-year-old former The Only Way Is Essex star is known for her big 'diva' personality, no-nonsense attitude and hilarious one-liners - which is why fans can't wait to see her on the ITV show presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. But what does Gemma do and how much is she worth? Let's find out…

READ: Inside Loose Women and Dancing on Ice star Saira Khan's house - you'll get serious interiors envy

What is Gemma Collins famous for?

Gemma lasted just 72 hours in the I'm a Celebrity camp

Ever since joining hit ITV2 constructed reality show The Only Way Is Essex, Gemma has gone on to take part in a number of reality series. Fans will have spotted her on shows including I'm a Celebrity, Celebrity Big Brother, Splash, Masterchef and Celebs Go Dating. She also had her own spin-off show, Diva Espana. Because of her laugh-out-loud behaviour, Gemma has also become a bit of a meme sensation, and has often gone viral on the internet.

What is Gemma Collins' net worth?

Gemma's book The GC: How To Be A Diva

Aside from her TV work, Gemma has also published two books, collaborated with clothing brand Boohoo and featured in advertisements for companies including Netflix. The star also regularly runs sponsored posts on her popular Instagram account. However, although her company Gemma Collins Ltd made over £56,000 profit in 2017, her Brentwood boutique went into liquidation last year with £80,000 debt. She told Now magazine: "I'm not as loaded as people think." But, according to Spear's, Gemma Collins is worth around £2.7 million

Who is Gemma Collins' Dancing on Ice partner?

Gemma met her boyfriend Arg on the set of TOWIE

Gemma will be skating with Matt Evers on Dancing on Ice. Amid rumours that Gemma has been throwing tantrums in training with Matt, a spokesperson told Radio Times: "There is absolutely no truth in this story. Gemma is loving being on the show and we love having her." Off the rink, Gemma has been in an off-and-on relationship with fellow TOWIE star James 'Arg' Argent since they met on the show.

READ: Take a look at the full Dancing on Ice lineup

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.