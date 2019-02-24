Holly Willoughby's Dancing on Ice dress is a treat for the eyes
Thanks to half-term holidays, Holly Willoughby has had a busy week with her three kids, but if she's exhausted, she's certainly not letting it show…
All the latest news, pictures and more on the judges, contestants skating in this season's Dancing On Ice. See which contestant wins and loses each week and get behind-the-scenes gossip as the competition heats up.
Thanks to half-term holidays, Holly Willoughby has had a busy week with her three kids, but if she's exhausted, she's certainly not letting it show…
Dancing on Ice has seen a lot of injuries among the stars taking part this year, with Love Island star Wes Nelson being the latest victim. On Sunday,…
Dancing on Ice judge Ashley Banjo has shared the lovely news that his wife Francesca Abbott has given birth to their first child. The couple also…
With just a few weeks left until the Dancing on Ice final, the competition is heating up. But where do the contestants including Wes Nelson and James…
Many of the Dancing on Ice contestants including James Jordan and Gemma Collins have opened up about how the show has helped them with weight loss;…
Dancing on Ice star James Jordan has had a busy time since leaving Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. The professional dancer has gone on to make a…
Former Strictly professional James Jordan has only been going from strength to strength on ITV's Dancing On Ice, but during training this week, he…
Coronation Street actress Jane Danson has opened up about the emotional backstory behind her fainting on the ice during Dancing on Ice rehearsals at…
To celebrate a week that marked Valentine's Day, Dancing on Ice decided to go all romantic by letting a fan propose to his girlfriend on the ice!…
She's done it again! Doesn't Holly Willoughby look beautiful in this week's Dancing On Ice dress? This time around, she chose an teal Antonio Berardi…
After beating the inimitable Gemma 'GC' Collins in last week's skate-off, Ryan Sidebottom is still skating his way towards to Dancing on Ice 2019…
The Dancing on Ice competition is really heating up, with Coronation Street star Jane Danson still giving it her all. The actress has really grown in…
Not another Dancing on Ice injury! Poor James Jordan hurt himself during rehearsals ahead of Sunday night's live show, and appeared to be in…
James Jordan was surprised by some very special guests this week in the Dancing on Ice rink during training. James - who used to be a professional…
While he’s currently been busy working down in London for Dancing on Ice, Brian McFadden calls the Greater Manchester town of Rochdale home, where…
While many fans muse whether Christopher Dean and his skating partner Jayne Torvill are or have ever been an item, Christopher is actually in a…
James Jordan may be the favourite to win this year's Dancing On Ice, but the professional dancer has hinted he may be forced to pull out of the ITV…
On Sunday, just before the live Dancing on Ice show, Coronation Street actress Jane Danson fainted during rehearsals. Triumphantly, the actress still…
Gemma Collins appeared on Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain and made quite the impression. Wearing a gorgeous leopard print dress, fans went…
Holly Willoughby has smashed it once again with her Dancing on Ice dress on Sunday 3 February. The 37-year-old joined co-host Phillip Schofield to…