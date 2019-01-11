Andy Murray shares emotional picture with mum Judy after retirement news The British tennis champion is set to retire from the sport

Andy Murray has posted an emotional message after revealing his plans to end his incredible tennis career at Wimbledon later this year. Sharing a sweet picture with his mother Judy Murray on Friday afternoon, the 31-year-old thanked his fans for their love and support after the shocking announcement. "Best way to feel better after a tough day is a big cuddle from your mum," the Wimbledon champion wrote. "Genuinely been very touched by all of the messages and support from everybody today..."

He added: "It means a lot and has made me feel much more positive than when I woke this morning. Thank you so much." Just hours before, Andy struggled to hold back tears as he revealed he plans to retire. The former men's world number one said he intended to bow out following Wimbledon in June, but admitted he feared that next week's Australian Open could be his last tournament.

Andy Murray shared this sweet picture with his mum Judy

"I'm not sure I'm able to play through the pain for another four or five months," Andy said. "I want to get to Wimbledon and stop but I'm not certain I can do that." However, Andy revealed he still intends to play his Australian Open first-round match against Roberto Bautista Agut next week. The dad-of-two has been struggling to recover from a hip injury and surgery, and admitted that he has been in pain during his games.

Sports stars from across the globe have expressed their sadness, with Billie Jean King tweeting: ".@andy_murray You are a champion on and off the court. So sorry you cannot retire on your own terms, but remember to look to the future. Your greatest impact on the world may be yet to come. Your voice for equality will inspire future generations. Much love to you & your family." Fellow tennis star Rafa Nadal said: "Congrats @andy_murray for all your achievements all these years. It was great to play against you all these years. Good luck with everything!"

Petra Kvitova added: "Thank you for being such an inspiration @andy_murray. Your hard work and perseverance taught me so much. Hopefully you get to retire on our favourite court @wimbledon. We will all be cheering for you these next few months." Gary Lineker also tweeted: "Always sad when a sporting career comes to an end. Sadder still when it’s one of the greatest sportsmen that these islands has ever produced. Wish @andy_murray all the very best. A truly wonderful tennis player, and an absolute credit to his sport. Well played, Sir."

