Andy Murray shares rare family pictures during luxury holiday in the Maldives

Andy Murray has made sure he enjoyed some down time with his loved ones, jetting off to the Maldives for a luxury family holiday. The 31-year-old, who has spent most of the year recovering from a hip injury, took to Instagram on Monday to share some pictures from his vacation at the beautiful five-star Jumeirah Vittaveli resort. Accompanied by his brother Jamie Murray, the sports star wrote: "Had to post a picture with my ice cream lilo as it took me about four hours to blow the bloody thing up. Great holiday @jumeirahvittaveli with the family.. Sad to be coming home."

Andy Murray with his brother Jamie at the Jumeirah Vittaveli resort

One photo saw Andy show off his golf skills in front of the ocean – this type of golf ball is reportedly the only one in the world which dissolves into fish food. Another snap saw the dad-of-two pose next to an inflatable ice cream mattress on the beach, while one picture showed the two famous brothers practise some tennis against a stunning background of the sun-set. The pair were no doubt joined by their respective families.

The tennis star shared a series of snaps from his holiday in the Maldives

It's been a trying few months in the Murray household after Andy's hip surgery in January, which forced him to be out of action since last year's Wimbledon. The evening before Wimbledon 2018 kicked off, the former world number one revealed he had withdrawn from the tournament, citing it was "too soon" to play five-set matches. Last year, Andy and his wife Kim Sears welcomed their second child, a baby girl called Edie. The couple have been married since April 2015, and are also parents to daughter Sophia Olivia, who was born in February 2016.

Earlier this year, Andy revealed that the thought of his children had kept him going. "I have spoken to my wife a bit about it," the tennis ace said. "One of the things that I would like to do is play until my eldest daughter is able to watch me and have a small understanding of what it is I've done for my living." He added: "That's one of the things that's motivated me to keep playing. That would be cool if she can come along and watch me hit some balls or practice, just to see what it is I do."

