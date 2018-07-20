Judy Murray is a 'granny all over again' - and it's the cutest thing Well this looks fun!

Judy Murray has joked about being a grandmother "all over again". During a trip to St Andrews Aquarium, the 58-year-old came across a family of penguins which have been named after her family - much to her delight! Sharing a short video from her day out, she tweeted: "Feeding the Murray penguin family at wonderful St Andrews Aquarium yesterday. Andy Penguin has had two babies so I'm a granny all over again." She added: "Judy Penguin was moulting (but still gorgeous) and thankfully she has inherited the family catching skills."

Judy Murray at St Andrews Aquarium this week

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, who is the mother of Wimbledon champions Andy and Jamie Murray, is already a proud grandmother to two granddaughters. In 2015, Judy expressed her joy at becoming a first-time grandmother when Andy and his wife Kim Sears welcomed their eldest daughter. "It's my first time and I am very excited, I will take to it well," she told HELLO!. "My mum was an active granny to Jamie and Andy and also to my twin nieces so I would hope to be as good a granny as she is."

It's been a trying few months in the Murray household after Andy's hip surgery in January, which forced him to be out of action since last year's Wimbledon, when he lost to Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals. The evening before Wimbledon 2018 kicked off, the former world number one revealed he had withdrawn from the tournament, citing it was "too soon" to play five-set matches. Andy, who won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, played at Queen's last month after taking almost a year out of playing due to his injury. "It is with a heavy heart that I'm announcing that I'll be withdrawing from Wimbledon this year," the 31-year-old sportsman said in a statement. "We've decided that playing best-of-five-set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process. I will start practising on the hard courts from tomorrow and continuing with my rehab and recovery and I'm looking forward to the US hard-court season."

