Kara Tointon talks being separated from her son for the first time since giving birth

Kara Tointon joked about having "cement under her eyes" as she left her baby son, Frey, at home for the very first time since giving birth back in December. Kara attended the Royal Albert Hall to watch Cirque du Soleil's premiere of TOTEM with her fiancé Marius Jenson, and opened up to HELLO! about leaving the youngster at home. She said: "This is actually our first evening out properly, we've been going for dinner with him – he's doing well. We're just about [doing okay]! There's cement under my eyes I think, but we're doing okay!"

Kara and Marius welcomed their baby son in December

Speaking about whether anything had surprised her about motherhood so far, she said: "We learn as we go, it's all a trial and error," before revealing that she wasn't going to go back to work for a while to spend quality time with little Frey. She said: "I'm going to enjoy being a mum for a bit and when the right time comes, I love working so I'm sure I'll be back." Chatting about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending the premiere of the show at the Royal Albert Hall, the new mum revealed that she once had a funny encounter with the Prince. "I did meet Prince Harry and sort of turned and said, 'Oh hello Prince Harry!' and did a little silly curtsy," she explained. "[I] made a bit of a fool of myself but he was very lovely. He sort of laughed, he probably gets that a lot!"

Kara previously spoke about her baby son Frey in a recent interview on HELLO!, and how they settled on the name. "Marius came up with it quite early on in the pregnancy and we never drifted from it," said Kara. Of Frey’s birth, Kara revealed that he was born on his due date of November 22 but the birth didn't go to plan as she was rushed to theatre for an emergency C-section.

