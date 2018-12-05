Kara Tointon's white Next jumper has a gorgeous rainbow twist We need this knit!

Gorgeous new mum Kara Tointon shared the cutest snap on her Instagram feed on Monday evening - and we officially want her jumper. The 35-year old chose a cream knit from high street favourite Next and it came with rainbow bobbles stitched on the side that gave it a gorgeous technicolour edge. The £36 design is currently available online in all sizes - and the former Strictly Come Dancing star teamed it with a striking red scarf. Sharing a mirror selfie with her 95,400 followers, Kara wrote: "@nextofficial is rockin the woollens this crimbo. Love this!" Christmas jumper day is fast approaching - 14 December - so maybe this could be an option if you are yet to buy one!

Kara looked gorgeous in her latest Instagram snap

Speaking about her top fashion tips with Cosmopolitan magazine, the former EastEnders actress said: "Comfort is a definite one and not wearing anything too tight like a corset or basque because you never enjoy the evening if you can barely breathe let alone talk! Keep it plain, simple and not too fussy."

£36, Next

She also named-dropped some A-listers who inspire her look: "Jennifer Aniston always looks incredible and Charlize Theron always looks beautiful. They always keep it simple and look comfortable in their style. They've found their direction that always looks great and they stick to it. Megan Fox always looks pretty damn amazing."

It's an exciting time for Kara right now - last month she and her partner Marius Jensen shared the happy news with HELLO! that their baby boy was born Marius said: "On Thursday at 11.04am, 3.2 kilos of happiness joined our lives. Kara and I couldn't be happier and our four legged companions Elfie and Winston have been guarding our new family member since."

Kara confirmed her pregnancy in an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in October. "It is an incredible time," the west end star revealed. "It is the biggest life-changing moment when you have this little human being coming into your life that you are yet to meet. I can't wait for motherhood and all the challenges it will bring."

