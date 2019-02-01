Comedian Jeremy Hardy dies aged 57 following cancer battle The comedian appeared in The News Quiz and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue

Jeremy Hardy has died at the age of 57 after a battle with cancer. The sad news was confirmed by the comedian's publicist, Amanda Emery, on Friday. "Friends and family of comedian Jeremy Hardy are immensely sad to announce that Jeremy died of cancer, early on Friday 1st February. He was with his wife and daughter as he died," the statement read. "He retained to the end the principles that guided his life; trying to make the world more humane, and to be wonderfully funny.

Jeremy Hardy has passed away aged 57

Ms Emery added: "He will be enormously missed by so many, who were inspired by him and who laughed with him. A fitting memorial will take place, details to be announced soon." Jeremy, who was a regular on the Radio 4 panel, found fame in the comedy circuit in the 1980s. He won the prestigious Perrier Award in 1988 and best live act at the ITV Comedy Awards in 1991. He also appeared in The News Quiz and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue as well as TV shows like QI and sketch programme Now - Something Else.

After the sad news was announced, Radio 4 released this message on Twitter: "We are desperately sad to announce that Jeremy Hardy, mainstay of I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue and The News Quiz, and one of the funniest people around, has died of cancer aged 57. Our thoughts are with all who knew and loved him." Pointless host Richard Osman tweeted: "I was very lucky to work with Jeremy Hardy early in my career. Every day was a masterclass, a privilege. He was so naturally and brilliantly funny, and a man who chose to use his comedy to change the world, rather than to fill stadia. A very sad day. #RIPJeremy." Strictly star, Reverend Richard Coles, added: "So sorry to hear of the death of Jeremy Hardy. We used to have the same pee break at GLR in the 80s and would chat in a comradely way at the urinals."