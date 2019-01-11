Popular BBC presenter dies aged 51 following short illness Dianne was last seen on air in December

One of BBC’s longest-serving weather presenters has died suddenly after a short illness. Dianne Oxberry, who presented the weather on BBC North West Tonight for 24 years, died on Thursday in the Christie, Manchester’s cancer hospital, at the age of 51.

Dianne was last seen on air in mid-December, and her colleagues only found out in the New Year that she had been taken ill. They have since said they are “heartbroken” to learn of her death. The Sunderland-born presenter worked on BBC North West Tonight since 1994 after a stint as Simon Mayo’s sidekick on Radio 1. She also hosted Inside Out North West, and presented programmes on BBC Radio Manchester.

Dianne Oxberry has died aged 51

The 51-year-old leaves behind her husband Ian Hindle, and two children. Mr Hindle said after his wife’s death: "Dianne was an amazing wife and mother who embraced life to the full. She was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her but also to the people who watched and welcomed her into their homes each night as if she were part of their family too."

MORE: In Memoriam - stars we lost in 2018

He added: "She will leave a massive void in our lives but because of the remarkable person she was she will forever live on in our hearts. The children and I will miss her more than anyone can imagine."

BBC North West shared a clip of Dianne's career highlights

Meanwhile, her colleague Annabel Tiffin, said: "This is an enormous shock for all of us. I can scarcely believe Dianne has died. She was loved by our viewers, by all of us at North West Tonight. My heart breaks for her family. Di was so talented, so beautiful, so funny and so full of life. On screen she was a star, radiating warmth and good humour. Off screen, she was a wonderful colleague, a loyal friend and I will miss her terribly."