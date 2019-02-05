Sophie Ellis-Bextor reveals family heartache one month after welcoming fifth son The singer welcomed her fifth child last month

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her family have been left heartbroken following the death of her grandmother. The sad news comes almost a month after the singer and her husband Richard Jones welcomed their fifth son, called Mickey. Taking to her Instagram on Monday to share a picture of her gran and newborn baby, the 39-year-old wrote: "My gorgeous, kind, funny, smart and adventurous granny died today. Here she is two weeks ago when she met her latest great-grandbaby."

"She was a brilliant granny, stayed sharp, kept active and always had a smile on her face," the singer added. "Loved by many, she will be missed. I hope I can be like her and live a long happy life like she did. R.I.P Sybil Bextor." Mum-of-five Sophie was inundated with words of support, and she later thanked her fans, saying: “Thank you for all the lovely messages. They were really comforting and I appreciated each and every one. Love to you all."

Last month, Sophie and Richard announced the arrival of little Mickey. "He's here," Sophie said on Instagram. "Mickey Jones born today weighing 7lb 1oz and he’s absolutely gorgeous. Welcome to our quirky little family, sweet boy. We’re so glad you’re here safe. Xxxxxxxxxxxx." The pop star and The Feeling bassist, who have been married since 2005, are also doting parents to Sonny 14, Kit, nine, Ray, six, and Jesse, two. Just hours after Mickey's birth, Sophie was forced to hit back at claims which suggest she wanted a daughter. "I did nothing of the sort," she tweeted a story at the time. "I've only ever wanted whatever babies I've been lucky enough to have. X."

