Congratulations are in order for Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her husband Richard Jones on the birth of their fifth child. The proud parents announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday evening, with Sophie posting a picture of Richard cradling their new son, who they have named Mickey. She wrote: "He’s here! Mickey Jones born today weighing 7lb 1oz and he’s absolutely gorgeous. Welcome to our quirky little family, sweet boy. We’re so glad you’re here safe. Xxxxxxxxxxxx."

Just ahead of the birth, Sophie shared a picture of her blossoming bump alongside the caption: "Ready for the next bit now." The pop star and The Feeling bassist, who have been married since 2005, are already doting parents to Sonny 14, Kit, nine, Ray, six, and Jesse, two. News of the pregnancy was announced in August during Sophie's interview with radio host Chris Evans. "The album will come out around the same time as my fifth infant, because I'm having my fifth baby," she confirmed. "Because I'm mental." When asked if parenthood gets "easier", she replied: "No, I don't think it does. But I think you get more relaxed with the chaos."

The Murder On The Dancefloor singer has lots to look forward to this year, welcoming her fifth child and the release of her seventh album, The Song Diaries. During a recent appearance on Lorraine, the pop star confessed she is ready to stop at baby number five. "They [her four sons] are excited actually," she shared. "I think they slightly roll their eyes, like, 'Oh, another one'. I think I'll probably call it a day. I think five is quite a lot." Speaking about her new music, she added: "It's been such fun to do, because in real life it's a massive disco song. I signed my first record deal just after I finished my A-Levels, and it ended up being something that I completely fell in love with."

