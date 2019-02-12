Jennifer Aniston receives the sweetest birthday message from ex-husband Justin Theroux The Hollywood couple split in 2018

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have proved that there are no hard feelings between them following their split last year. In honour of the Friends star's 50th birthday on Monday, Justin took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to his ex-wife. "Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny. [Love] you B," he wrote in the caption alongside a candid black-and-white picture of Jennifer.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston split in February 2018

The A-list couple were married for two years, but announced they were splitting in February 2018 and called the decision "mutual" and "lovingly made". They released a statement, which read: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," the statement continued. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain a deep respect and love that we have for one another."

The couple first started dating in 2011 and wed in 2015 in a low-key ceremony at their Bel Air home. Meanwhile, it wasn't just Justin who proved that the pair were on friendly terms. Jennifer's first husband Brad Pitt was pictured heading to the birthday celebrations. Jennifer recently insisted she still regards her relationships with both her ex-husbands as "successful". She told Elle in their January issue: "I don't feel a void. I really don't. My marriages, they've been very successful, in personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within that arrangement anymore."

