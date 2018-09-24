Justin Theroux says split from Jennifer Aniston was heartbreaking The couple announced their split earlier this year

Justin Theroux has spoken out for the first time since his divorce from Jennifer Aniston in February. The A-list couple were married for two years, but announced they were splitting earlier this year calling the decision "mutual" and "lovingly made".

The 47-year-old spoke about his marriage to the former Friends star in an interview with The New York Times, revealing that both stars have no hard feelings toward one another. Speaking in his first in-depth interview since the break-up, the Spy Who Dumped Me star said: "The good news is that was probably the most — I'm choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity."

He continued: "Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other. It's more like, it's amicable. It's boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."

But despite being an amicable break up the Hollywood actor went on to describe the end of their marriage as "heartbreaking".

The couple went public with their split in February in a statement where Jennifer and Justin described themselves as "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship". Talking about his current relationship with the actress, Justin said that their friendship is "shifting and changing" describing it as "something that we're both very proud of."

The couple first started dating in 2011 and wed in 2015 in a low-key ceremony at their Bel Air home. Earlier this year they announced their split saying: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly.

"Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."