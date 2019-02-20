Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have split after reports that he got close with Jordyn Woods Khloe Kardashian has yet to address the rumours

According to TMZ, Khloe Kardashian has called it quits with her partner, Tristan Thompson, after she reportedly discovered that he had a fling with her sister Kylie Jenner's long-time best friend, Jordyn Woods. According to the site, Tristan and Jordyn spent Sunday night together at a house party where the pair were reportedly seen getting very close. Following the revelation, a source has said that the reality show star "has had enough".

Kylie is best friends with Jordyn

Although Khloe, Tristan and Jordyn have yet to comment on the reports, fans have rallied to support the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares a baby daughter, True, with Tristan. One person wrote: "If this is true, I feel worse for Kylie than Khloe.... Khloe knew and we knew Tristian Thompson wasn't [expletive]... but Jordyn. Jordy?! That was Kylie's bestie, her ride or die." Another person added: "It's so crazy because I feel so personally attacked by this Jordyn and Khloe and Kylie situation. Legit personal. Like I know these people."

This isn't the first time that Tristan has been accused of cheating on Khloe, as footage of him getting close to another woman was revealed just a few days before Khloe went into labour with the couple's daughter. The issue was addressed briefly in a Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, which showed Kim receiving the news that the NBA player had been filmed with another woman. Taking a phone call, she said: "They have another video of him? Unfollowed, sorry not sorry, I hate him." Scott Disick also alluded to his infidelity, saying: "Nobody in this family can ever catch a break." In a voiceover during the episode, Khloe can also be heard saying: "The things I can control, I have to be able to control."

