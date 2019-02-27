THIS A list actor has been friends with Prince William and Prince Harry since they were kids This is great!

Hollywood stalwart Samuel L Jackson revealed a great anecdote about Prince Harry on Wednesday evening. Samuel - who was in London for the premier of the much-anticipated new film Captain Marvel - told HELLO! and reporters on the red carpet about his surprising link to the royal family, revealing that he has some royal selfies with Harry! Asked if he had any selfies with the royal family, the 70-year-old said: "I've got pictures with me and Harry." He then explained that he took them at a polo match. Talking about his friendship with the royal, Samuel added: "He's cool, yeah, we talked a lot. I met him when he was young, when he and his brother were at St Andrews. He liked to go there to play golf so I'd see them. I met them when they were very young, I run into them occasionally."

Samuel and Harry at the polo match

The polo match that Samuel was talking about was the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot in 2015. In photographs taken of the two men meeting again at the match, Harry looked so excited to be chatting with the real life Nick Fury from The Avengers. At the time, Samuel shared a paparazzi photo of the pair on his Instagram, along with the comment: "BTW, HRH Prince Harry was on the winning team! Met him years ago at St Andrews, good kid then, good Man now!" But this latest revelation suggests that Samuel has pictures of the pair taken on his own phone, too.

Harry is no stranger to Hollywood star friends, especially as his wife Meghan Markle is a former TV and film actress. George Clooney Idris Elba and James Corden were among the guests at their royal wedding in 2018 - we wonder if Samuel's invite got lost?

