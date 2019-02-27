Pippa Middleton stuns in eye-catching Temperley dress at first public post-baby appearance She looked incredible!

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton stunned at a charity gala on Wednesday evening, which was her first official public appearance since giving birth to her son last year. The 35-year-old wore a pattterned floor-length Temperley dress paired with a red clutch at the British Heart Foundation Gala. Pippa is an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation, and in a speech made at the event she described how the role has been one of the most rewarding things she has ever done.

The mum-of-one looked beautiful as she spent the special night alongside other supportive stars including Vernon Kaye, Olivia Proudlock and Sir Peter Blake. In her work for the BHF over the last five years, Pippa has helped raise awareness and funds for the charity by completing the London to Brighton Bike Ride in 2015, running the Great Wall of China Marathon tin 2016 and contributing to Heartfelt – a heart-healthy recipe book.

This was the first time new mum Pippa had officially been out to a public event since she and her husband James Matthews welcomed their son Arthur into the world last October. Over Christmas and New Year, Pippa holidayed in St Barths with her new family. They were joined by her brother James Middleton and his new girlfriend Alizee Thevene , along with and her brother-in-law Spencer Matthews, his wife Vogue Williams and their baby son Theodore.

