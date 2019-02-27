Prince Charles reveals all about the royal baby Prince Harry and Meghan's baby is due in the spring

Prince Charles is set to become a grandfather for the fourth time as his youngest son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, prepare to welcome their first child together in spring. As the months have passed, the excited royal grandpa has been unable to hide his excitement and has mentioned his future grandchild on a number of occasions, during public moments. Here's all the things Charles has revealed about his future granddaughter or grandson in the thrilling build up to his or her birth.

Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their first baby together

While the first-in-line is, of course, is overjoyed by the prospect of the new arrival, there are also worries. During a royal visit to Ghana last November, Charles opened up about the fears he has about the world his new family member will soon be born into. The 70-year-old royal warned that future generations will face a "completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world" unless action is taken. Charles, who is known for his love of nature and the environment, said: "I am about to have another grandchild actually. It does seem to me insanity if we are going to bequeath this completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world to them. All grandchildren deserve a better future."

Prince Charles' reaction to royal baby news

Following the announcement of Meghan's pregnancy in October, Kensington Palace revealed that Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall as well as other members of the royal family were "delighted for the couple." On the same week, Charles paid a visit to the Royal Lochnagar Distillery in the Scottish Highlands, where a reporter asked the royal if he had "toasted news of the royal baby". To which, Charles replied, "Oh yes, absolutely," before adding, "Several times, at the moment!"

Prince Charles is already a doting grandfather to three children

A few weeks later, the Prince sent thank you notes after receiving several congratulatory cards. Royal blog account Crown Replies shared a picture of the message, which read: "The Prince of Wales asked me to thank you for your recent letter, which you have sent following the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child." The note continued: "His Royal Highness is grateful to you for taking the trouble to write as you did, he was touched by your kind words of support and has asked me to send you his warmest thanks and very best wishes."

What will royal baby call Prince Charles?

It seems the baby Sussex will have a sweet nickname for Prince Charles. Judging by the sweet nickname that Prince George and Princess Charlotte use for their royal grandfather, it's safe to say that the youngster will follow suit and call Charles 'Grandpa Wales'. The children's nickname for their grandfather came to light last year, after it was revealed by royal author Robert Hardman, who had been speaking with people close to Charles. What makes it particularly touching is that the Queen used to call her grandfather George V 'Grandpa England'.

What kind of grandfather will he be?

It's clear that Charles will have a special bond with his fourth grandchild. The future King has previously said: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." He added: "It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

Meanwhile, Charles' strong bond with his grandchildren was recently touched upon in the BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70. Prince William described his dad as being "brilliant" with his children – although he wished he would be able to spend a little more time with them. "He's the fittest man I know, but equally I want him to be fit until he’s 95," William said. "Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren. Because when he's there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible." Prince Charles will welcome this fourth grandchild in Spring 2019.

